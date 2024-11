Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates ‘ICOM 2024 International Symposium’

DUBAI, 12th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), today inaugurated the ‘ICOM 2024 International Symposium’ at the Etihad Museum. Organised by Dubai Culture in collaboration with the Internatio...