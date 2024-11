Sharjah Chamber holds UAE- Kenya Trade and Investment Forum to strengthen trade ties

NAIROBI, 12th November, 2024 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Centre (SEDC), held the UAE- Kenya Trade and Investment Forum in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday, during the first stop of its trade mission to Kenya and Uganda. The fo...