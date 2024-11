Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Dubai Sports Retreat, meets with Dubai sports ambassadors

DUBAI,12th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ...