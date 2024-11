flydubai makes debut at Bahrain International Airshow

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, announced its debut at the Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) 2024, which commenced today and will run until 15th November at the Sakhir Airbase in Manama.Commenting on flydubai's participation in the Airshow, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flyduba...