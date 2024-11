Latifa bint Mohammed welcomes International Council of Museums’ board members to Dubai

H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), met with members of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) Executive Board, ICOM President Dr. Emma Nardi, ICOM Director General Medea S. Ekner, and the ICOM Secretaria...