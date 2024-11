UAE leaders offer condolences to Grand Imam of Al-Azhar on passing of his sister

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, on the passing of his sister.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sh...