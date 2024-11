Xpro Dielectric Films begins construction of its 1st global manufacturing unit in Ras Al Khaimah

Xpro Dielectric Films, a subsidiary of Xpro India Limited and part of the prestigious Birla conglomerate, held the groundbreaking of its state-of-the-art dielectric films manufacturing facility, marking the start of construction at Al Ghail Free Zone, located within the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RA...