Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns winners of Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has crowned winners of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Awards 2024 during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi today.The Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Awards, organised by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy, in cooperation...