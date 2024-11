Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends ACTVET 2024 cohort graduation ceremony

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (ACTVET) celebrated the graduation of 1,263 students from Fatima College ...