Masters bring top game to Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship; M.O.D UAE takes lead on Day 8

The Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2024, part of the 16th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, concluded at Mubadala Arena on Wednesday with M.O.D UAE taking the top position in black belt category, followed by Commando Group in second and the Kazakhstan National Aca...