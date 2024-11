ADNOC Gas signs 10-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with India’s GAIL

ADNOC Gas has signed a 10-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with GAIL India Limited, India's largest natural gas company, to supply up to 0.52 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG), starting in 2026. The SPA converts the previous Heads of Agreement between ADNOC Gas a...