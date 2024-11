Dolphin Energy Limited joins EAD’s Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative to support mangrove, coastal restoration efforts

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced that Dolphin Energy Limited has become an official sponsor of the Agency’s flagship Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative (ADMI).As part of the agreement, Dolphin Energy Limited will support ADMI’s holistic restoration efforts for a five-year period.The spo...