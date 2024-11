Fly Vaayu receives Air Operator Certificate from GCAA

Ras Al Khaimah-based cargo airline Fly Vaayu, part of the Vaayu Group, received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).This was formally handed over by Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Department of Civil Aviation (DCA), to seni...