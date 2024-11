Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 31st edition of Jewellery & Watch Show

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the 31st edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show Abu Dhabi (JWS) at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.He toured the exhibition, meeting key exhibitors, exploring various pavilions, and viewing the latest jewellery and watch designs...