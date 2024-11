Etihad Airways reports AED 1.4 billion in profit for 9M 2024, up 66% YoY

Etihad Airways today announced its financial resultsfor the nine months ended 30th September 2024, achieving AED 1.4 billion (U.S.$368 million) profit after tax, a significant increase from AED 814 million (U.S.$222 million) during the same period in 2023.The strong results reflect the airline’s ongoing ...