Abu Dhabi Airports inaugurates new U.S. Customs and Border Protection Facility at Zayed International Airport

Abu Dhabi Airports today inaugurated the new U.S. Customs and Border Protection (U.S. CBP) preclearance facility at Zayed International Airport (AUH). The official ceremony was attended by Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, Martina Strong, U.S. Ambassador to the UAE; An...