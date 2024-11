EAD’s advanced marine research vessel ‘Jaywun’ wins Work Boat World Award for Best Large Research Vessel 2023

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced that for the first time in the Middle East its most advanced marine research vessel ‘Jaywun’ has won the Work Boat World Award for Best Large Research Vessel for 2023 from Baird Maritime - one of the world's premier maritime publishing houses.The...