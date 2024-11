Commando Group leads on Penultimate Day of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship; Emiratis Shine with six medals

The UAE’s Commando Group took the lead on the penultimate day of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, held at Mubadala Arena. Friday’s competition saw the finals of the purple and brown belts and the qualifying rounds for the black belt category. Emirati M.O.D UAE finished in second ...