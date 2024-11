Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority opens traditional hunting season at Al Marzoom Reserve

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2024 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority today announced the opening of the traditional hunting season 2024-2025, at the Al Marzoom Hunting Reserve in Al Dhafra Region, which will run until 15th February 2025.The Al Marzoom is the first and largest reserve in UAE, dedicate...