Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates Gardens of Tolerance

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2024 (WAM) – Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, joined by Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, the guest of honour of the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated today Umm Al Emarat Park ...