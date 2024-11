Global Interfaith Forum on Building a Better World for Children to open in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2024 (WAM) – The Sixth Forum of the Global Network of Religions for Children (GNRC) will take place in one week – from November 19-21, 2024 in Abu Dhabi.Convened by Arigatou International and hosted by the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities (IAFSC), the Forum will ...