Hamdan bin Zayed reviews relief operations for tropical Cyclone 'Kristine' victims in Philippines

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC), held a phone call with the ERC delegation in Manila, where he got briefed by the head of the delegation on the progress of relief operations for those affecte...