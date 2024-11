UAE Food Bank honours strategic partners, volunteers

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairperson of the UAE Food Bank and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE Food Bank, part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initi...