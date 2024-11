UAE stamps bearing symbols of coexistence on display in ‘Treasures of the Wise Men’ exhibition in Spain

MALAGA, Spain, 17th November, 2024 (WAM) – The "Treasures of the Wise Men" exhibition, organised by the Magos Foundation in collaboration with the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), was held on the sidelines of the Forum for Tolerance and Peaceful Coexistence in the city of Malaga, Andalu...