Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders meets with CEO of Shaolin Monastery

BAKU, 17th November, 2024 (WAM) – The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, met with Shi Yongxin, CEO of the Shaolin Monastery, on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The discussion centered on the importance of uniting the efforts of religious leader...