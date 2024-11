Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards 2024

ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has honoured the winners of the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Awards following the conclusion of the 16th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Moha...