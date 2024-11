UAQ Ruler receives Kuwait's Consul-General

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today received at the Emiri Court, Ali Salem Al Thayedi, Consul-General of Kuwait to the UAE, to mark the end of his tenure.Sheikh Saud wished Al Thayedi success in his future endeavours, praising his efforts...