19th edition of Sheikh Zayed Book Award receives over 4,000 submissions from 75 countries

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), the 19th Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) received over 4,000 submissions from 75 countries – 20 Arab states and 55 other nations – including five countries participating in the award for the first time: Albania, Bolivia, Colombia, Trinidad and Tobago...