SMEs contribute 42.8 percent to Abu Dhabi's non-oil GDP: Moza Al Nasr

Moza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and Executive Director of the SME Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, revealed that SMEs in Abu Dhabi constitute over 90 percent of total businesses, employing nearly half of the workforce and contr...