Sharjah Ruler directs allocation of new site for Sharjah International Book Fair

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the allocation of a site on Emirates Road, opposite Sharjah Mosque, to host the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).The Sharjah Ruler's directive was announced during the 'Direct Line' program bro...