Ras Al Khaimah Ruler arrives in China’s Guangdong Province for four-day visit

GUANGZHOU, China, 18th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has arrived in Guangdong Province for a four-day visit during which the Emirate will sign an agreement with China’s most populous province and the visiting del...