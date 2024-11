ADX executes AED149 million deal in IHC shares

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2024 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today announced the execution of a significant direct deal involving International Holding Company PJSC (IHC) shares, valued at over AED149 million.The transaction comprised 360,000 IHC shares, priced at AED414 per share....