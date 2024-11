43rd Sharjah International Book Fair concludes after welcoming 1.82 million visitors from 200+ countries

SHARJAH,18th November, 2024 (WAM) – The 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2024) concluded after receiving 1.82 million visitors from over 200 countries, cementing its status as a global cultural hub. Held from November 6-17 under the theme “It Starts with a Book”, the event h...