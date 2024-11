New imaging techniques reveal Qur’anic verses of 'The Blue Qur’an'

ABU DHABI,18th November, 2024 (WAM) – Researchers from Zayed National Museum have unveiled text concealed beneath an intricate decorative layer of gold leaf on a page of the Blue Qur’an - one of the world’s most well-known and recognisable Qur’an manuscripts and most important examples of Islamic ...