Ajman Ruler receives Quran reciter Omar Al Kazabri

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received Sheikh Omar Al Kazabri, a distinguished Quran reciter from the Kingdom of Morocco, at the Ruler's Court.Present at the meeting was H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman...