RAK Ruler offers educational insight to students at Chinese university talk

GUANGDONG PROVINCE, China, 19th November, 2024 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has emphasised that "an investment in education is an endeavour with life-long returns".This statement was made during his visit to Sun Yat-sen University ...