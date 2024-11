MoHRE calls on establishments to meet Emiratisation targets before end of December 2024

DUBAI, 19th November, 2024 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has renewed its call for private-sector companies that are subject to Emiratisation policies to meet their 2024 targets by the end of December, noting that compliant establishments stand to benefit from a...