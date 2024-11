Al Ain to host 8th Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

Al Ain is hosting the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC) for the first time on 6 December 2024. The event’s 8th edition will feature high-level jiu-jitsu action in one of the UAE’s most historic cities. Taking place at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain, ADXC8 promises an action-packed day of world-class bo...