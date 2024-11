Sharjah Ruler allocates 160 plots of land for Khorfakkan citizens

SHARJAH,19th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS) to allocate 160 plots of land for the residents of Khorfakkan. This includes 80 commercial plots alon...