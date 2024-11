Shamma bint Sultan becomes Chair of Waste to Zero initiative

BAKU, 19th November, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA), will become Chair of Waste to Zero and steer the initiative’s next phase of impact.As COP29 unfolded in Baku, Azerbaijan, the Waste to Ze...