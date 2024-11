Space42 appoints Q Market Makers as liquidity provider to enhance market accessibility

ABU DHABI,19th November, 2024 (WAM) -- Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) has appointed Q Market Makers (QMM) as its liquidity provider. Space42 was formed through the recent merger between Yahsat and Bayanat to deliver advanced satellite communications, geospatial insights, and artificial intelligence soluti...