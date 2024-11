Ras Al Khaimah Ruler holds high-level talks with Foshan Government leaders

FOSHAN, Guangdong Province, China, 19th November, 2024 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, held high-level discussions with the Mayor of Foshan, Bai Tao, and Foshan Government leaders to gain insight into the city’s development and ...