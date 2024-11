ADQCC to showcase its pivotal role in ensuring food safety, quality standards at ADIFE 2024

The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) is participating in the 2024 Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) in partnership with M42, taking place from 26th to 28th November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). ADQCC will be featured under the Central Testing Lab...