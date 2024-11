Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates GNRC sixth forum hosted by Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the GNRC Sixth Forum today in Abu Dhabi.The event, organised by Arigatou International and hosted by the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities, brought together religious leaders, intellectuals, and experts to...