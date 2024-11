11 startups compete in final stage of Access Sharjah Challenge 2024

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) concluded its Access Sharjah Challenge (ASC) 2024 with a Pitch Day at Sheraa's headquarters, focusing on AgriTech and Livestock Health.The event highlighted innovations from 11 shortlisted startups, selected from a record 2,207 global applications representi...