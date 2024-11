Khalifa Fund showcases seven Emirati Businesses at Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2024

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced its participation in the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2024 (ADIBS), which will take place from 21st to 24th November at the Marina Hall, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nah...