Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2024 launches its largest edition

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) kicked off today at the Marina Hall in ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Running until 24 November, the event is organised by ADNEC Group ...