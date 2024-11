Bodour Al Qasimi opens 'Prototypes for Permanence' exhibition

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Founder and Visionary of Tanweer Festival, inaugurated an exhibition at 1971 – Design Space titled “Prototypes for Permanence: Tanweer Festival Art Commissions Off-Site.”The exhibition, held in the lead-up to the highly anticipated Tanweer Festival, offers an inspired explora...