UAE unveils Mangrove Alliance for Climate Strategy 2031 at COP29

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, unveiled the MAC (Mangrove Alliance for Climate) Strategy 2031 at the second ministerial meeting of the MAC taking place on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan on 21st November.Al Dahak co-chaired the ministerial meeting...