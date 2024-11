Crisis and Emergency Authority to host World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 in April

ABU DHABI, 21st November, 2024 (WAM)-- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, Abu Dhabi will host the World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 under the theme "Together Towards Building Global Resilience". The...